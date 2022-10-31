Ascension Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.3 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.94. 943,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,895,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

