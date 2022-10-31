ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,722 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of ASE Technology worth $12,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of ASX opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.14. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 11.67%. Equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Further Reading

