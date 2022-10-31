Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Short Interest Update

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Asensus Surgical Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.42. 640,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $99.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.47. Asensus Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 40.38% and a negative net margin of 994.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASXC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Asensus Surgical from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASXC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 12.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 30,676 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85,487 shares during the period. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

