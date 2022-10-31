Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,600 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 973,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 407,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 950,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $135.48 and a one year high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

