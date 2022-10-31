Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
ASRT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Assertio Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASRT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.58. 811,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,151. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional Trading of Assertio
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
