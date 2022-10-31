Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

ASRT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Assertio Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.58. 811,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,151. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Assertio

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Assertio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 2,983.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

