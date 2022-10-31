AssetMark Financial (AMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

AMK opened at $20.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Stories

