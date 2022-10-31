AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Up 26.2% in October

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,900 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 301,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMK. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
AssetMark Financial Trading Up 5.6 %
NYSE AMK traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.47. 64,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,577. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.