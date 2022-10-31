AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Up 26.2% in October

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,900 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 301,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMK. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

AssetMark Financial Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE AMK traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.47. 64,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,577. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $151.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Articles

