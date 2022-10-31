Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Athenex by 20.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 98,400 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 34.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 310,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Stock Performance

Shares of Athenex stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.19. 73,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.26. Athenex has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Athenex

Athenex ( NASDAQ:ATNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 258.81% and a negative net margin of 160.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Athenex will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

