ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. ATI Physical Therapy has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 95.69%. The business had revenue of $163.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.04 million. On average, analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance

NYSE:ATIP opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of ATI Physical Therapy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 150.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 141.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATIP shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.15 in a report on Thursday.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.