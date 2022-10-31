ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. ATI Physical Therapy has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 95.69%. The business had revenue of $163.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.04 million. On average, analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance
NYSE:ATIP opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on ATIP shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.15 in a report on Thursday.
ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.
