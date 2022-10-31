Atlantic Securities Lowers AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $157.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.59.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,590. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.35. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $257.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 294,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,519,000 after purchasing an additional 104,748 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

