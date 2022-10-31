Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) versus Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Financial Analysis

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evolution Petroleum and Atlas Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum 0 1 1 0 2.50 Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evolution Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $9.05, suggesting a potential upside of 13.98%. Given Evolution Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evolution Petroleum is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum $108.93 million 2.44 $32.63 million $0.97 8.20 Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Atlas Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Evolution Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Atlas Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum 29.95% 53.61% 31.87% Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum beats Atlas Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company also holds interests in the Hamilton Dome field covering 5,908 acres located in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; Barnett Shale field covering an area of 123,777 acres located in North Texas; Williston Basin covering an area of 148,480 acres located in North Dakota; Jonah Field covering an area of 5,280 acres located in Sublette County, Wyoming; and small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

