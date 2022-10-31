Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Up 24.9% This Week

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $3,101.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.75 or 0.31406266 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012260 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

