AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,380 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Down 1.3 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 490,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,333,762. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

