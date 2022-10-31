Augur Achieves Market Cap of $78.02 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Augur has a total market cap of $78.02 million and approximately $35.49 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $7.09 or 0.00034629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Augur has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003166 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.07 or 0.31331929 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000402 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012237 BTC.
About Augur
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
