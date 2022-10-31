Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.47 on December 27th

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4672 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ANZBY stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.