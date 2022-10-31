Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 43,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.00. 193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,896.95% and a negative return on equity of 449.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

