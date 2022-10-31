Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGR. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Avangrid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $53.28.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 31.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 82.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

