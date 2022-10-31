Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,547 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 14.2% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $37,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $158,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,654. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $65.79.

