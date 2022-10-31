Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $28.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Avantor to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 45,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Avantor by 3.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Avantor by 36.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,242 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Avantor by 21.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 78,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

