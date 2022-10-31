Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $7.06 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.64 by $7.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.74 EPS.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CAR stock traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.46. 961,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,407. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $229.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.17.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

