Axie Infinity Tops 24 Hour Volume of $88.60 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $9.23 or 0.00044898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $882.53 million and $88.60 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,559.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004032 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00054545 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022630 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00255167 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,607,916 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 95,485,219.50824161 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.23050074 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $188,145,558.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.