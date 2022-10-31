B2Gold (BTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$487.55 million during the quarter.

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.20 on Monday. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.84 and a one year high of C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

BTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.40.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total transaction of C$62,231.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,619.20. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total value of C$62,231.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,619.20. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total value of C$35,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,415,465 shares in the company, valued at C$14,481,571.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,321 shares of company stock worth $455,712.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

