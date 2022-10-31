Baader Bank Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($112.24) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 164.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAE. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SAE traded down €1.12 ($1.14) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €41.53 ($42.38). The company had a trading volume of 111,053 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $751.49 million and a PE ratio of -10.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €37.25 ($38.01) and a one year high of €165.70 ($169.08). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €73.51.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

