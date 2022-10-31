Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Shares Gap Up to $111.73

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $111.73, but opened at $116.08. Badger Meter shares last traded at $112.79, with a volume of 362 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.60.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.82%.

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 204,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

