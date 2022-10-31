Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,304 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BKR shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -156.52%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.