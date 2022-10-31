Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 30,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,504,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSBR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.70 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 297.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

