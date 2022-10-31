Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,273,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.5% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of America worth $195,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.09. 392,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,128,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

