Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Short Interest Update

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,720,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 74,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,226,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,284,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

