Barclays Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 730 Price Target

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 730 ($8.82) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASC. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price target on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.67) target price on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price target on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.27) price target on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.48) price objective on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,693.46 ($20.46).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Down 3.3 %

LON:ASC traded down GBX 19 ($0.23) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 554 ($6.69). The company had a trading volume of 340,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,865. The firm has a market capitalization of £553.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,846.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 623.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 981.72. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,953 ($35.68).

Insider Activity

About ASOS

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($318,414.69).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.