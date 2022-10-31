Barclays Boosts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $45.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

KDP opened at $39.55 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at $149,027,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,027,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,492.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 51,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,480 and have sold 550,800 shares valued at $20,881,109. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

