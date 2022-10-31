Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.00.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Barclays has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 81,197 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 251,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

