Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.37. 1,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,179. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 364.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

