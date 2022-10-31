Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $442.47 million and approximately $28.08 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,399.50 or 0.31282115 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

