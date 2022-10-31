Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.38

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 51941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.85 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Bear Creek Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$63.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.87 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

