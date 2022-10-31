Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.05. 4,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,478. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Read More

