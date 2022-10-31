Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.13. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

