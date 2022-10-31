Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,340 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,204,000 after purchasing an additional 584,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 278.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 640,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,598,000 after purchasing an additional 471,082 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $78.33 on Monday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.