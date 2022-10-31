Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Diageo by 103.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $168.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.65. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.