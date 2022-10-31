Becker Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after buying an additional 2,911,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,697,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $36.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

