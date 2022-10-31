Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $369,000 Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 3.6 %

COLB stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.