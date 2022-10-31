Becker Capital Management Inc. Invests $555,000 in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 42,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank in the first quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 51.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 34.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

LBC stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $636.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

