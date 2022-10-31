Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,157 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $109.75 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $111.21. The firm has a market cap of $457.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.37.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

