Becker Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,898 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49. The stock has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.