Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $484.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $421.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $491.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

