Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $66.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Hologic

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

