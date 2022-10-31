Becker Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,363 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 774.3% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 42.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $127.17 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average of $104.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

