BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Down 12.7% in October

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BeiGene stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.89. The stock had a trading volume of 199,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.95. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $392.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. As a group, analysts predict that BeiGene will post -16.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

BGNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised BeiGene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Stories

