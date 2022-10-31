Beldex (BDX) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Beldex has a market cap of $145.98 million and $2.10 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.52 or 0.07652602 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00093276 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00033867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00069170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00025798 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

