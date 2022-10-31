BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Update

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,430,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 679,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

Institutional Trading of BELLUS Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,546 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,272,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 1,759.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after buying an additional 1,712,749 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 62.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 50.0% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,672,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

BELLUS Health Price Performance

BLU stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 428,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,576. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 442,331.25%. On average, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

See Also

