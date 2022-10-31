Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Short Interest Down 8.7% in October

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benessere Capital Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 580.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC grew its stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 19.4% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 511,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 83,169 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BENE remained flat at $10.44 on Monday. 20,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,459. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

About Benessere Capital Acquisition

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

